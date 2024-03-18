Simple home remedies to get rid of pubic lice

Pubic lice, known as crabs, are tiny insects infesting around your genitals. Known as Phthirus pubis scientifically, they feed on human blood. They cause severe itching in the infected area. They spread through sexual contact.

Natural remedies:

Tea tree oil: It has antifungal and antiseptic properties. Tea tree oil is used in face washes to fight back, chest and face acne and in ointments for nail fungus and can also help in killing off pubic lice. You can dilute it in water and apply it on the affected area.

Peppermint oil: According to a study, peppermint oil is abundant in phenols, ketones, oxides and phenolic ethers and can help you to eliminate pubic lice. Just add it to your bubble bath and it will also help you to get rid of itching.

Vinegar: It is effective in pubic lice treatment. Just mix water with it in equal amount and take a cotton ball, dip it into the solution and apply it on the affected area.

Lemon juice: It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can treat pubic lice. Lemon juice can be mixed with a few tablespoons of sugar, salt and honey. The thick paste can be applied to the affected area

Here are few dos and don’ts:

Dos:

You should always wash your bed sheets, undergarments, and clothes in warm water and also use disinfectant to clean them thoroughly.

You should wash the area by using warm water.

You should trim your pubic hair before opting for home remedies for pubic lice.

Don’ts:

You should refrain from sexual contact until you get rid of it.

You should avoid itching as it may lead to wounds.

You should keep your nail short in order to prevent the spread of infections to your other body parts.