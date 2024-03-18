Simple tips to lose weight while working from office

Losing weight is not easy. People working in office gain weight due to the sedentary lifestyle. But by following some simple tips one can lose weight while working from office.

1. Stay Hydrated: Hydration is the key to losing weight. Drinking water allows our body to flush out toxins and also reduce appetite. Keep a water bottle at your desk and aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

2. Pack Healthy Snacks: Avoid sugary snacks and switch to consuming nutritious items during office hours. Prepare snacks like nuts, fresh fruits, yoghurt, cut-up veggies, trail mix, etc.

Also Read: Simple ways to detox your mind every morning

3.Bring Your Own Lunch: Make it a habit to bring your own lunch to the office. Include food items like lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains

4. Stay Active: Avoid the elevator and take the stairs. Take short breaks to stretch, walk around the office, or do some desk exercise.

5. Mindful Eating: Practise mindful eating. Pay attention to your hunger and fullness cues. Avoid eating at your desk while distracted. Eating slowly can help you prevent overeating and promote better digestion.