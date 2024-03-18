Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the volatile session on March 18. BSE Sensex settled at 72,748.42, up 104.99 points or 0.14 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,055.70, up 32.40 points or 0.15 percent.

About 1953 shares advanced, 1827 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and Apollo Hospitals. Top losers were Tata Consumer Products, UPL, Infosys, Adani Ports and Titan Company.

Among sectors, capital goods, healthcare, auto, realty, metal, media up 0.5-3 percent, while IT and FMCG shed 0.5-1.5 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on a flat note.