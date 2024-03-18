DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mar 18, 2024, 04:36 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity  benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the volatile session on March 18. BSE Sensex settled at   72,748.42, up 104.99 points or 0.14 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,055.70,  up 32.40 points or 0.15 percent.

About 1953 shares advanced, 1827 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged. Top gainers were  Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and Apollo Hospitals. Top losers were  Tata Consumer Products, UPL, Infosys, Adani Ports and Titan Company.

Among sectors, capital goods, healthcare, auto, realty, metal, media up 0.5-3 percent, while IT and FMCG shed 0.5-1.5 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

 

 

