Supreme Court denies bail to Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

In a significant setback for AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, the Supreme Court issued a directive on Monday for him to surrender immediately. Jain, who had been granted bail on health grounds in the Delhi excise policy scam case, faced the ruling from a two-judge bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal. The verdict followed the court’s reservation of judgment on Jain’s regular bail plea on January 17.

Despite Jain’s plea for a week’s time to surrender, citing his illness, the Supreme Court rejected his request and insisted on immediate surrender. The court’s decision pertained to Jain’s regular bail plea in a money laundering case associated with the Delhi Excise Policy scam. Previously, on December 14, 2023, the Supreme Court had extended Jain’s bail until January 8 due to medical reasons.

Senior advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Jain, had argued for his regular bail, emphasizing Jain’s deteriorating health condition. The Supreme Court had initially granted interim bail to Jain on May 26 the previous year, which had been subsequently extended on various grounds, primarily due to health concerns. According to the prosecution, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a case against Jain based on a complaint from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging illegal acquisition of movable properties. This led to an FIR against Jain and his subsequent arrest on May 30, 2022, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jain has consistently maintained his innocence in the case and denied any wrongdoing.