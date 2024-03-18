Supreme Court grants bail to Abbas Ansari

On Monday, March 18, the Supreme Court granted bail to Abbas Ansari, the son of former gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a case concerning arms licenses. Abbas Ansari’s arrest was prompted by an order issued on September 18, 2023, by the Chitrakoot District Magistrate under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act 1980. The charges against him involved allegations by the Uttar Pradesh Police of acquiring foreign firearms purportedly for participation in shooting competitions.

The Supreme Court had previously deferred Abbas Ansari’s bail application until March 18, following which he was granted bail. This decision followed a notice issued by the Supreme Court in January, seeking a response from the Uttar Pradesh government within four weeks regarding Abbas Ansari’s bail plea. In November 2023, the Allahabad High Court had rejected Abbas’s bail plea, citing violations related to importing firearms without proper permits and possessing an excessive number of cartridges.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, presiding over the High Court’s Bench, emphasized Abbas Ansari’s responsibility as a sitting MLA representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party to adhere to the law. Additionally, in March, a special court in Varanasi had sentenced Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas’s father, to life imprisonment in a case involving fake arms licenses.