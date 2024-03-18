Swiss banking powerhouse UBS eyes potential merger and acquisition opportunities in the US in the coming years

UBS, a prominent Swiss banking institution, is considering potential merger and acquisition opportunities in the United States in the forthcoming years, as per statements made by its chairman to the NZZ newspaper on Sunday.

Colm Kelleher outlined UBS’s intention to enhance its US wealth-management division through strategic M&A activities within the next three to four years, particularly emphasizing expansion within the wealth management sector.

This decision to concentrate on wealth management comes amid scrutiny over UBS’s substantial balance sheet, which has now exceeded $1.6 trillion, almost double the size of the Swiss economy. The notable increase in scale has raised regulatory concerns in Switzerland regarding the oversight of systemically important banks.

Despite suggestions for UBS to adhere to higher capital requirements due to its size, Kelleher expressed reservations, indicating that excessive capitalization could have adverse effects on both shareholders and customers by raising banking costs.

Following the merger with Credit Suisse, UBS welcomed back former CEO Sergio Ermotti for a second tenure as the head of the organization. Kelleher praised Ermotti as the ideal candidate for the “Herculean task” of integrating Credit Suisse into UBS’s operations.

Additionally, Kelleher expressed a preference for Ermotti’s successor to be chosen from within UBS, highlighting a commitment to internal talent and leadership continuity within the organization.

UBS’s strategic vision demonstrates a proactive approach to navigating the evolving landscape of global banking, particularly in the United States. By focusing on expanding its wealth-management business and leveraging synergies from the Credit Suisse merger, the bank aims to strengthen its position as a significant player in the competitive US financial market.