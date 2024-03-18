Tamilisai Soundararajan quits as Telangana governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan has stepped down from her roles as the governor of Telangana and the Lt Governor of Puducherry, fueling speculation that she might run as a BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. Her resignation has been submitted to the Rashtrapathi Bhavan, indicating her intent to reenter electoral politics. Formerly serving as the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu until 2019, Soundararajan recently expressed her aspiration to become a people’s representative, stating her willingness to adhere to the decisions of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Prior to her gubernatorial appointments, Soundararajan had a lengthy tenure as a BJP leader spanning over two decades. She belongs to the influential Nagar community and is the daughter of veteran Congressman Kumari Ananthan. Speculation surrounds her potential candidacy in Central Chennai or Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, coinciding with her resignation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana.