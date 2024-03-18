Thalapathy Vijay Returns to Kerala for GOAT Shoot After 14 Years

Thalapathy Vijay is set to make a grand return to Thiruvananthapuram for the shooting of his upcoming movie, Greatest of All Time (GOAT), marking his first film in Kerala in 14 years since Kaavalan in 2011. Excited fans eagerly gathered at the airport and stadium to extend a warm welcome to the acclaimed actor upon his arrival. Directed by Venkat Prabu, GOAT is generating significant anticipation, particularly as it is speculated to be Vijay’s final film before his foray into politics.

Venkat Prabhu’s GOAT is poised to be a sci-fi extravaganza, with Thalapathy Vijay essaying dual roles in the film, which is being produced by AGS Entertainment. The star-studded cast features Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly anticipating Vijay’s portrayal in this highly awaited venture.

AGS Entertainment’s GOAT boasts a stellar team, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, and editing handled by Venkat Raajen. With such talent and anticipation surrounding the film, Thalapathy Vijay’s return to Kerala for GOAT marks a significant moment for both the actor and his fervent fanbase.