UAE authority announces fines for 31 Metro violations by passengers

Dubai: Dubai Metro is an essential part of the emirate’s public transport system. Dubai Metro has released the full list of violations that will get penalties. Failure to abide by regulations like smoking restrictions, littering prohibitions, and ticket validation requirements may result in penalties.
Here is a full list of violations on the Dubai Metro that could result in fines of up to Dh2,000.
Violation Description Fine in dirham
Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare Dh200
Failing to present the nol card upon request Dh200
Using a card designated for someone else Dh200
Using an expired card Dh200
Using an invalid card Dh200
Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority Dh200
Using counterfeit card: Dh500
Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services Dh100
Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories Dh100
Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so Dh100
Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited Dh300
Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities Dh2,000
Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000
Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards Dh100
Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities Dh100
Putting feet on seats Dh100
Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities Dh200
Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties Dh200
Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards Dh200
Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons Dh100
Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services Dh200
Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services Dh200
Misusing lifts or escalators Dh100
Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping Dh100
Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops Dh100
Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety Dh100
Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving Dh200
Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and service Dh500
Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services Dh1,000
Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary Dh2,000
Misuse of the emergency buttons Dh2,000
Ways to pay RTA fines for violations on public transport:
Passenger can pay the fine to the inspector who issued it on the spot. When the fine is issued, a passenger receives a notification from Road and Transport Authority (RTA) specifying the fine amount.
The RTA website has a dedicated portal through which you can pay fines.
RTA Customer Happiness Centres around the city offer fine paying services as well. All you need is the fine number received from RTA at the time of issuing.
Disputing your fine:
If you want to dispute a fine issued by an inspector in the Metro, ensure that you have all the required documents. These include the fine number stated on the fine notification, fine payment receipt (if the fine is paid through the inspector or service centres), copy of the fine notification form, copy of the nol card or the card number printed on the backside of the nol card, copy of the visit visa + entry stamp + passport copy (for customers on a visit visa), and any other document that can support the appeal application.
You can dispute your fine via email, send an email to [email protected] with the subject title ‘Fine appeal’ and the fine number; attach documents to the email.
