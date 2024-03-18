UAE authority announces fines for 31 Metro violations by passengers

Dubai: Dubai Metro is an essential part of the emirate’s public transport system. Dubai Metro has released the full list of violations that will get penalties. Failure to abide by regulations like smoking restrictions, littering prohibitions, and ticket validation requirements may result in penalties.

Here is a full list of violations on the Dubai Metro that could result in fines of up to Dh2,000.

Violation Description Fine in dirham

Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare Dh200

Failing to present the nol card upon request Dh200

Using a card designated for someone else Dh200

Using an expired card Dh200

Using an invalid card Dh200

Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority Dh200

Using counterfeit card: Dh500

Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services Dh100

Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories Dh100

Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so Dh100

Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited Dh300

Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities Dh2,000

Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000

Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards Dh100

Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities Dh100

Putting feet on seats Dh100

Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities Dh200

Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties Dh200

Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards Dh200

Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons Dh100

Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services Dh200

Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services Dh200

Misusing lifts or escalators Dh100

Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping Dh100

Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops Dh100

Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety Dh100

Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving Dh200

Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and service Dh500

Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services Dh1,000

Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary Dh2,000

Misuse of the emergency buttons Dh2,000

Ways to pay RTA fines for violations on public transport:

Passenger can pay the fine to the inspector who issued it on the spot. When the fine is issued, a passenger receives a notification from Road and Transport Authority (RTA) specifying the fine amount.

The RTA website has a dedicated portal through which you can pay fines.

RTA Customer Happiness Centres around the city offer fine paying services as well. All you need is the fine number received from RTA at the time of issuing.

Disputing your fine:

If you want to dispute a fine issued by an inspector in the Metro, ensure that you have all the required documents. These include the fine number stated on the fine notification, fine payment receipt (if the fine is paid through the inspector or service centres), copy of the fine notification form, copy of the nol card or the card number printed on the backside of the nol card, copy of the visit visa + entry stamp + passport copy (for customers on a visit visa), and any other document that can support the appeal application.

You can dispute your fine via email, send an email to [email protected] with the subject title ‘Fine appeal’ and the fine number; attach documents to the email.