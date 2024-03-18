Venture Global LNG announces its acquisition of nine liquefied natural gas transport vessels

Venture Global LNG, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, disclosed its acquisition of nine liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport vessels on Sunday, indicating a substantial expansion of its capabilities in marketing and shipping its own cargoes.

This development underscores Venture Global’s aim to strengthen its position in the LNG market, having already dispatched hundreds of cargoes since initiating liquefied gas exports in 2022 from its Louisiana facility.

Initially, Venture Global heavily relied on chartered vessels from other firms for its shipping requirements. However, the purchase of these nine vessels, to be constructed in South Korea with the first delivery expected later this year, marks a strategic shift towards greater ownership and management of its logistics operations.

Despite Venture Global’s successful dispatch of over 250 cargoes from its Calcasieu Pass plant, complaints have arisen from major energy companies with long-term contracts. These firms argue they should have been given the opportunity to acquire these cargoes, prompting arbitration proceedings and regulatory scrutiny.

CEO Mike Sabel addressed concerns regarding the delayed full commercial operations of the Calcasieu Pass plant due to equipment malfunctions. He reassured reporters that repairs were progressing well, expressing hope that the commissioning process would conclude by year-end.

The failure of the Calcasieu Pass plant to achieve full commercial operation has led to significant revenue losses for contracted customers like BP, Shell, and Repsol. These companies have objected and sought regulatory intervention to ensure transparency in the plant’s startup process.

Venture Global’s expansion initiatives extend beyond its existing operations in Louisiana. The company has secured a long-term agreement for the utilization of an import terminal in Europe, further consolidating its presence in the global LNG supply chain.

Looking forward, Venture Global aims to commence production at the second phase of the Calcasieu Pass plant by 2026, pending regulatory approval. With plans for additional projects, including one in Plaquemines, Louisiana, the company is positioned to surpass industry giants like Shell, BP, and Exxon in LNG capacity.

Despite challenges such as the temporary suspension of new LNG project approvals by the US government, Venture Global remains optimistic about its future prospects. CEO Mike Sabel stressed the company’s readiness to explore opportunities for liquefaction facilities outside the US if necessary, while also highlighting the current rise in demand for LNG cargoes from Europe.

Furthermore, Sabel reiterated the company’s stance on independence, stating that Venture Global is not seeking mergers or partnerships. With financial stability and a focus on continued expansion, Venture Global remains resolute in its pursuit of growth in the LNG market.