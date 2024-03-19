Actress Arudhathi Nair on ventilator; sister provides update on her condition

Actress Arundhati Nair, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, is currently on a ventilator following a tragic accident in Kerala. Confirming the news, her sister Arathy addressed the public via Instagram amidst conflicting reports about the incident. Arathy requested prayers for Arundhati’s recovery and provided details about the accident, which occurred on the Kovalam bypass, resulting in severe brain injuries. Arundhati was accompanied by her brother at the time of the collision.

In a social media post, Arathy sought to clarify misinformation circulating in Tamil Nadu’s newspapers and TV channels regarding the accident. She revealed that Arundhati sustained critical injuries and is fighting for her life while receiving treatment at Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum. Arathy urged for support and prayers from well-wishers, emphasizing the urgency of Arundhati’s situation for a swift recovery.

Arundhati Nair’s acting career began with her debut in Tamil cinema with the film “Ponge Ezhu Manohara” in 2014. She gained recognition for her role alongside Vijay Antony in “Saithan” (2016), marking a significant milestone in her career. Additionally, she ventured into Malayalam cinema as the lead actress in the 2018 film “Ottakkoru Kamukan” opposite Shine Tom Chacko. Her most recent appearance was in the 2023 release “Ahiyan Porkases”.