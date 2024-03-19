Ariana Grande’s latest song ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ debutes at no 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande’s latest track “We Can’t Be Friends” has swiftly ascended to the top, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking her ninth song to achieve chart-topping success upon its release.

“We Can’t Be Friends” serves as the second single from Ariana’s seventh album, “Eternal Sunshine,” which also debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Earlier, her song “Yes, And?” from the same album, premiered in January, had secured the top spot on the list.

In addition to Ariana Grande’s vocal prowess, credit is due to Max Martin, who penned and produced the hit track. Martin, a renowned hitmaker, now ranks among the most successful producers in the chart’s history, boasting the highest number of Hot 100 chart-toppers. He has also surpassed John Lennon for the second-most number of chart-topping songs among writers, with 27, trailing only Paul McCartney’s 32.

“Eternal Sunshine” was released on March 8, accompanied by the official music video premiering on the same day. Upon its release, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” garnered 32.6 million streams and 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions.

In addition to its original version, the track was made available for purchase in three alternate mixes released on March 13: a “string version,” as well as a cappella and instrumental renditions.

With this achievement, Ariana Grande now holds the record for the most number one debuts on the Billboard charts among female artists, surpassing Taylor Swift. This marks her seventh debut at number one and her ninth song to reach the summit of the Hot 100 chart.