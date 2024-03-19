Ayurvedic tips to manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

Ayurvedic experts believe that following some simple Ayurvedic tips will help fighting the PCOS.

Include Ayurvedic Herbs In Your Diet: Ashoka, Vijaya, Shatavari are renowned for regulating hormonal imbalances, reducing inflammation, and promoting a healthy menstrual flow. Additionally, a study showed that treatment with Vijaya has positive effects in treating PCOS.

Incorporate Anti-Inflammatory Food: Women with PCOS are advised to consume a diet that supports hormonal balance. This includes incorporating anti-inflammatory foods, such as turmeric and ginger. Limited caffeine intake helps regulate insulin sensitivity, avoiding processed foods and refined sugars and opting for low-fat dairy sources can provide essential nutrients without excess saturated fats.

Practice Yoga: Practices like yoga and meditation play a pivotal role in managing stress, a key contributor to hormonal disruptions. Specific yoga poses such as child’s pose (Balasana), bound angle pose (Baddha Konasana) and forward bend (Uttanasana) can alleviate menstrual discomfort, reduce stress, improve overall circulation and foster emotional well-being.

Integrate Oil Massages Into Day-To-Day Life: Ayurvedic therapy, like Abhyanga (self-massage with warm oil), is beneficial for PCOS. To alleviate symptoms, use natural oils like sesame, coconut or almond on the scalp, face, neck, shoulders, arms and torso. Post-massage, let the oil sit on your skin for 10-15 minutes before a warm bath or shower, enhancing absorption.