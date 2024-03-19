Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment

A Rampur court has handed down a seven-year prison sentence to Azam Khan, a prominent Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former cabinet minister, along with three others who received five-year sentences. Among those found guilty are Aale Hasan, a former district official, Barkat Ali, and Azhar Ahmad Khan, the former mayor of Rampur. The convictions were made on March 16 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy.

Azam Khan, currently detained in Sitapur Jail, appeared in court via video conference. The charges against them stem from the Dungarpur incident in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, dating back to 2019. Alleged encroachers forcibly occupied private land, leading to chaos and reports of home invasions, assaults on residents, and looting of money and belongings. Despite the convictions, two defendants were found not guilty due to a lack of evidence.

Following the incident, landowner Ehtesham filed cases against six individuals, including Azam Khan, after the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The legal proceedings highlight the ramifications of the alleged land encroachment and subsequent criminal activities, underscoring the significance of upholding law and order in the state.