Bengaluru Police Seize Explosives Near Bellandur School, Investigation Ongoing

Bengaluru police have uncovered a cache of explosive substances, including gelatin sticks and detonators, on a plot of land adjacent to Bellandur Prakriya School. This troubling discovery has prompted an urgent investigation by law enforcement authorities who are working diligently to identify the source of these materials.

The authorities’ attention was initially drawn to an abandoned tractor found in another nearby vacant lot, sparking suspicions of potential involvement in transporting illegal substances. Furthermore, reports have emerged regarding the blasting of rocks at a construction site, intensifying concerns about unlawful activities in the area.

In response to these incidents, authorities are actively pursuing leads, including the discovery of the explosives. A case has been registered at the Bellandur police station, and investigations are underway to uncover any unlawful acquisition or transportation of these hazardous materials.