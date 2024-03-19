Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins SUV worth about Dh300,000

Abu Dhabi: A Pakistani national won a brand new SUV during Big Ticket’s live draw. Muhammad Umar Farooq living in Saudi Arabia has won a Maserati Grecale GT during the ‘Dream Car’ draw.

‘I have been purchasing the ticket on my own for the past 2-3 years. My motivation to try out Big Ticket was simply to try my luck. I will sell the car and continue participating in Big Ticket draws. My advice to everyone is to continue to try your luck with Big Ticket – you shouldn’t give up without continuing to try,’ said Muhammad Umar Farooq.

Customers who purchase the ‘Dream Car’ ticket throughout the month of March will have the opportunity to win a Maserati Ghibli, worth Dh380K, on April 3. One ticket costs Dh150 and as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free. Additionally, customers who purchase their tickets from Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport can take advantage of the buy-two-get-three free special offer.