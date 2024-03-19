Bihar NDA Seat-Sharing Set: BJP Dominates JD(U)

In Bihar, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has decided to stick with the seat-sharing formula from the previous Lok Sabha elections, with a slight adjustment. In 2019, both the BJP and its ally, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), contested 17 seats each. However, this time, while the BJP will again contest 17 seats, the JD(U) will contest one seat less. This adjustment suggests that despite JD(U) holding the Chief Minister position in the state, the BJP maintains a larger stature in the context of Lok Sabha elections.

The seat-sharing arrangement mirrors the outcome of the 2019 elections, where the BJP won all 17 seats contested, while the JD(U) secured 16, losing one to the grand alliance. According to BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, the BJP will contest 17 seats, JD(U) 16, LJP 5, Hindustani Awami Morcha and Rahstriya Lok Morcha one seat each. Chirag Paswan’s return to the NDA adds strength to the alliance, as the BJP chose his party over his uncle Pashupati Paras’s faction, following the split in the Lok Jan Shakti Party after Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise.

Chirag Paswan, perceived as a long-term player in Bihar politics, is expected to inherit his father’s political legacy and may contest from his father’s seat, Haripur. Despite speculations, the BJP has not clarified Paras’s future role, although suggestions indicate he might be given a gubernatorial post or accommodated through the Rajya Sabha. The NDA aims to win all 40 seats in Bihar, with parties gearing up to announce their candidates soon for campaigning.