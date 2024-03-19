Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 48,640, up by Rs 360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6080, up by Rs 45. This is all-time high price of yellow metal reported in Kerala. Yesterday, sovereign gold depreciated marginally by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 65,671 per 10 gram, up by Rs 63 or 0.10%. Silver futures was trading at Rs 75,590 per kg around 9:10 am, lower by Rs 94 or 0.12%. The price of gold future is now down by Rs 685 from its lifetime peak of Rs 66,356.

Also Read: Skoda unveils all-electric compact SUV, Epiq: Details

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,160.97 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,164.40. Price of spot silver gained 0.2% to $25.09 per ounce, platinum was steady at $915.15 per ounce, palladium slipped 1% to $1,022.21. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.18% to 833.32 tonnes.