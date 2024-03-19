Congress to hold high-level meeting today

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will convene on Tuesday to discuss and approve the draft manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This manifesto includes the party’s five ‘guarantees’ for justice and will be scrutinized during the meeting. Additionally, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC), led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to finalize the remaining candidates for the seven-phase polls, set to commence on April 19. The CWC is also anticipated to pass a resolution commending Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ which concluded in Mumbai.

Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo headed the manifesto panel tasked with formulating the ‘people’s manifesto’ for the Congress. AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that the CWC will endorse the draft manifesto, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the concept of ‘five nyay’ (justice). These ‘nyay’ principles encompass various aspects such as ‘Bhagidari Nyay’, ‘Kisan Nyay’, ‘Nari Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Yuva Nyay’, each supported by five guarantees. This approach seeks to distinguish the party’s collective assurances from individual claims, as remarked in response to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Modi ki guarantee’.

Furthermore, the Congress CEC, headed by Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to convene later in the day to finalize the names of the remaining candidates for the forthcoming polls. With the election process already underway, the Congress has disclosed a total of 82 candidates across two separate lists. These candidates reflect the party’s commitment to various policies, including annual financial assistance to poor women, enhanced reservation for women in government roles, constitutional amendments, job creation initiatives, and social security provisions for unorganized sector workers.