David Seidler dies while fly-fishing during New Zealand trip

Renowned screenwriter David Seidler, celebrated for his work on the Oscar-winning movie The King’s Speech, has tragically passed away at the age of 86 while vacationing in New Zealand. Jeff Aghassi, Seidler’s long-time manager, confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the esteemed writer was indulging in one of his greatest passions, fly-fishing, in the country he adored most.

Aghassi expressed, “David was in the place he loved most in the world – New Zealand – doing what gave him the greatest peace, which was fly fishing. If given the chance, it is exactly as he would have scripted it.”

For the uninitiated, fly fishing involves using artificial flies to catch fish, typically in fresh or saltwater. The flies are crafted to resemble small invertebrates like insects, and the objective is to present the fly in a manner that imitates the natural food in the water.

Born in London in 1937, Seidler relocated to the United States during the early stages of World War II. He attended Cornell University, where he forged a friendship with esteemed American writer Thomas Pynchon.

Seidler’s illustrious career traversed various mediums, encompassing television, film, and stage. He initially garnered recognition for his contributions to projects such as the animated children’s musicals The King And I, Quest For Camelot, and Madeline: Lost in Paris. Nonetheless, it was The King’s Speech that cemented his position in cinematic history.