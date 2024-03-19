Delhi most polluted capital, India third worst for air quality: Report

A new report has revealed that Begusarai in Bihar has been identified as the world’s most polluted metropolitan area, while Delhi retains its title as the capital city with the poorest air quality. The World Air Quality Report 2023, published by Swiss organization IQAir, indicates that India ranked third in terms of air quality out of 134 countries, with an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023, following Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Begusarai’s alarming PM2.5 concentration of 118.9 micrograms per cubic meter earned it the dubious distinction of being the most polluted metropolitan area globally. In contrast, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further, with PM2.5 levels rising from 89.1 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022 to 92.7 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023. This marks Delhi’s fourth consecutive year as the most polluted capital city worldwide, a concerning trend given the health implications associated with prolonged exposure to poor air quality.

The report underscores the widespread impact of air pollution in India, with an estimated 1.36 billion people experiencing PM2.5 concentrations exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline level. The data, sourced from over 30,000 regulatory air quality monitoring stations and low-cost air quality sensors globally, highlights the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the grave health risks posed by air pollution, which remains a significant environmental threat contributing to millions of premature deaths worldwide each year.