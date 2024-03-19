Eat these foods to lower stress

Stress is a part of our life. However, chronic stress can have extreme effects on our physical, mental and emotional health. Eating certain foods will help reduce stress and promote the production of happy hormones in our body.

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that help reduce stress hormones in the body, leading to feelings of calmness and relaxation. Dark chocolate also stimulates the production of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals.

Berries: Berries such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries, are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which have been shown to reduce stress levels and improve mood. It also contain fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevents mood swings.

Avocado: Avocado is packed with healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals. The monosaturated fats in avocados help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation, which can help reduce stress and anxiety.

Oily Fish: Oily fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and function. Omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Leafy Green: Green vegetables, including Swiss chard and broccoli, are packed with stress-fighting nutrients which help combat stress. These nutrient-dense veggies contain an essential nutrient called folate, which plays an essential role in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that help boost mood and promote feelings of happiness.