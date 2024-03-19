Flight forced to make quick landing at London airport after a passenger tried to commit suicide in a cabin toilet

A flight originating from Thailand and bound for the United Kingdom was compelled to undertake an emergency landing at London airport when a passenger aboard attempted suicide within a cabin lavatory.

EVA Air flight BR67, en route from Bangkok to London, commenced its descent toward the British capital when flight attendants became aware of someone occupying one of the lavatories. As standard procedure dictates that passengers return to their seats and fasten their seat belts during descent, crew members approached the occupant to instruct them to return to their seat, only to make the alarming discovery.

Upon reaching the lavatory, the crew encountered a male passenger in a distressing condition, indicative of a suicide attempt, and he had sustained injuries necessitating immediate first aid from the cabin crew and an onboard physician. Following stabilization, the man was promptly transported to a hospital after the aircraft landed at approximately 7:30 pm local time.

EVA Air confirmed the distressing incident, although specific details regarding the man’s injuries and current condition were not disclosed. According to the aircraft tracking site FlightAware, the plane touched down at Heathrow Airport at 7:03 pm local time, 17 minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival.

The unsettling occurrence underscores the growing apprehension associated with air travel, as numerous incidents and alarming crises are reported mid-flight with increasing frequency.