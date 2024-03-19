Forex Market: Indian rupee edge lower against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar and the UAE dirham on Tuesday due to firm crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened at 82.94 to a US dollar. During trading it reached at 82.95, down 5 paise, against the US dollar . It is trading at 23.04 against the UAE dirham. On Monday, the Indian currency settled at 82.90.

The US dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies gained 0.20 per cent to 103.64. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,051.09 crore on Monday.