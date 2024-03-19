In a remarkable medical rarity, a Chinese newborn enters the world with ‘this’ unexpected feature

In an extraordinary medical anomaly, a Chinese infant was born with an unexpected feature—a four-inch tail protruding from its back, leaving medical professionals astonished by the rarity of the condition. This unusual phenomenon was detected by Dr. Li, the deputy chief physician of Paediatric Neurosurgery, shortly after the baby’s delivery at Hangzhou Children’s Hospital. Dr. Li shared a video on social media platforms, showcasing the remarkable appendage emerging from the baby’s posterior. The suspected cause of this anomaly was incomplete degeneration, which was later confirmed by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to be a tethered cord.

The tethered spinal cord condition, as observed in this case, involves the abnormal connection of the spinal cord to surrounding tissues, typically occurring at the base of the spine. In a normal scenario, the spinal cord enjoys unrestricted movement within the spinal canal, facilitating regular movement and function. However, when tethered, the spinal cord’s mobility is restricted, potentially leading to various neurological complications.

Measuring approximately 10 cm (3.9 inches) in length, the soft and boneless protrusion was characteristic of a tethered spinal cord. This unique case quickly captured widespread attention on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, where the video garnered over 34,000 likes and more than 145,000 shares within days of its posting on March 11.