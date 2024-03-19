India Dedicated to Combating Piracy, Terrorism in Indian Ocean:PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region, responding to a message of appreciation from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The message followed the successful rescue operation led by the Indian Navy, which resulted in the safe return of seven Bulgarian nationals who were aboard the hijacked ship MV Ruen.

President Radev expressed heartfelt gratitude for the swift and daring rescue mission undertaken by the Indian Navy, emphasizing the significance of maritime security in the region. In turn, PM Modi conveyed India’s satisfaction at the successful recovery of the Bulgarian citizens and reiterated the nation’s resolve to uphold maritime safety and combat threats in the Indian Ocean.

The collaborative efforts between Indian and Bulgarian authorities exemplify the importance of international cooperation in addressing maritime security challenges. The successful rescue operation not only ensured the safe return of the hijacked crew but also underscored the ongoing threats posed by piracy in critical maritime routes, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and coordinated action.