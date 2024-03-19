DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

India launch date of Motorola Edge 50 Pro announced

Mar 19, 2024, 03:53 pm IST

Mumbai:  Lenovo-owned Motorola  has announced the India launch date of its Edge 50 Pro. The latest smartphone in the Edge series will hit the Indian markets on  April 3.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is claimed to be equipped with the world’s first AI-powered camera and the world’s first Pantone-validated display. The display of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in black, purple, and white colours, all curated by Pantone, featuring a vegan leather finish. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Motorola’s online store, and leading retail stores.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone comes with AI features such as AI adaptive stabilization, photo enhancement engine, and tilt mode. It  will also feature ‘create with AI’ that will let you generate a unique wallpaper with AI.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display that offers a smooth experience with its 144Hz refresh rate, exceptional brightness of up to 2000 nits, and support for HDR10+. It has a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera, complemented by an LED flash.

The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM. It might come with a 4500mAh battery supporting 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM.

