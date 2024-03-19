India launch date of Motorola Edge 50 Pro announced

Mumbai: Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced the India launch date of its Edge 50 Pro. The latest smartphone in the Edge series will hit the Indian markets on April 3.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is claimed to be equipped with the world’s first AI-powered camera and the world’s first Pantone-validated display. The display of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in black, purple, and white colours, all curated by Pantone, featuring a vegan leather finish. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Motorola’s online store, and leading retail stores.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone comes with AI features such as AI adaptive stabilization, photo enhancement engine, and tilt mode. It will also feature ‘create with AI’ that will let you generate a unique wallpaper with AI.

Between Intelligence and Art, it's never going to be the game of choosing one, but experiencing the magic of both. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ELCB5djuaA — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 15, 2024

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display that offers a smooth experience with its 144Hz refresh rate, exceptional brightness of up to 2000 nits, and support for HDR10+. It has a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera, complemented by an LED flash.

Say goodbye to blurry shots and hello to AI enhanced images with the AI Photo Enhancement Engine in #MotorolaEdge50Pro.

Coming Soon @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and all leading retail stores.#IntelligenceMeetsArt pic.twitter.com/H0UH2sgVwG — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 18, 2024

The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM. It might come with a 4500mAh battery supporting 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM.