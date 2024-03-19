Indian based air carrier add 24 more weekly flights to UAE

Mumbai: India based low-budget air carrier, Air India Express has announced that it will add 24 additional flights every week between India and the UAE during this summer. The new flights will mainly operated to Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai

The air carrier will add 4 more flights on the Dubai route to make the number of weekly flights 84. On Abu Dhabi route, there will be 43 flights a week, by adding 14 flights. The airline r will also increase flight frequency on Ras Al Khaimah route, by adding 6 more flights every week to take the total to 8.

‘The airline will increase its frequencies to international destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Sharjah. The airline will boost its presence by increasing domestic and international frequencies from Ayodhya, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kolkata, Kochi, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varanasi, aiming to provide guests with a more extensive and well-connected travel experience,’ Air India Express said in a statement.

Also Read: Police gun down 4 Maoists in encounter

As part of its summer schedule in 2024, Air India Express will offer over 360 daily departures. This is over a 25 per cent increase in domestic and over 20 per cent in international flights. This translates to an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, bringing the total to 259 domestic and 109 international departures.

Last week, it revealed four fare products to choose from —Xpress Lite (cabin baggage only fares), Xpress Value (15 kg check-in bag fares), Xpress Flex (unlimited changes with no change fees), and Xpress Biz (Business Class seating with meals and priority services).

City Weekly flights now Flights in summer

Abu Dhabi 29 43

Dubai 80 84

RAK 2 8

Sharjah 77 77

Al Ain 2 2

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of Tata Group. Air India Express is already operating aircraft with Biz seats across 70-plus routes in India.