India’s outward foreign direct investment surge to $3.05 billion in February

Mumbai: India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) surged by 7.8 percent to $3.05 billion year-on-year in February 2024. It was at $2.83 billion in February 2023. However, sequentially, the figure jumped by 38.4 percent from $2.19 billion in January 2024. Data released by the Reserve Bank of India revealed this.

Outbound FDI is expressed as a financial commitment. It comprises three components — equity, loans, and guarantees.

The equity commitments declined to $502.13 million in February 2024 from $776.79 million in February 2023.It was also lower than the $764.29 million recorded in January 2024.

The loan commitments declined to $251.08 million in February 2024 from $334.75 million in February 2023 and $306.59 million in January 2024.

The guarantees issued during February 2024 jumped to $2.72 billion from $1.72 billion in February 2023 and $2.19 billion in January 2024.