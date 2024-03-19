IndiGo launches Bengaluru to Lakshadweep direct flight from March 31

IndiGo unveiled plans for a direct flight connecting Bengaluru and Agatti, scheduled to commence operations from March 31, 2024. This initiative aims to bolster air connectivity to Lakshadweep, marking Agatti as the 88th domestic and 121st overall destination within the IndiGo network. The airline intends to utilize ATR aircraft with approximately 78 seats for this route, catering to the growing demand for travel to the scenic destination.

Agatti, renowned for its opportunities in deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, and kayaking, attracts adventurers seeking aquatic thrills. Additionally, the island serves as a gateway to nearby unpopulated havens like Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I, and Parali-II. Currently, Alliance Air operates flights to Agatti, with regional carrier FLY91 set to commence services in April. IndiGo’s expansion reflects its commitment to enhancing air travel accessibility, complementing its extensive network of over 2,000 daily flights.