Inner windshield of Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 jet cracks open while landing at Portland International Airport

Following a succession of concerning incidents involving Boeing aircraft, the inner windshield of an Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 jet fractured while landing at Portland International Airport.

The aircraft, carrying 159 passengers and 6 crew members, experienced a minor crack on its inner windshield.

In a statement, the airline reassured that the crew adhered to their standard procedures, and the aircraft proceeded safely to its destination as planned. Alaska Airlines emphasized that its 737 fleet features five-layer windshields, consisting of an outer pane, three inner layers, and an inner pane. In the event of an inner pane crack, the remaining pane and layers are designed to maintain cabin pressure.

Alaska Airlines announced that authorities would inspect the aircraft, and ground engineers would conduct the necessary repairs.

It’s worth noting that Boeing planes across various airlines have encountered a series of incidents in recent months.

This occurrence isn’t unprecedented, as a similar crack was reported in a Boeing jet previously. In January, Japan’s largest airline, All Nippon Airways (ANA), disclosed a crack in the cockpit window of one of its Boeing jets. The incident involved a Boeing 737-800, which developed a crack in the cockpit window mid-flight.

A spokesperson from All Nippon Airways (ANA) affirmed that there were no injuries reported, and all 59 passengers and six crew members aboard the flight remained safe.