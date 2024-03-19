Kerala Writer Prabha Varma Receives Saraswati Samman

Renowned Kerala poet and writer Prabha Varma has been honored with the prestigious ‘Saraswati Samman-2023’ for his novel ‘Roudra Sathwikam,’ as per an official statement. The award, established by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991, is hailed as the foremost literary accolade in the country. Varma’s poetic masterpiece, written in Malayalam and published in 2022, stood out among the recommendations made by regional committees and was ultimately selected by a high-level committee chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri.

Varma, a prominent figure in contemporary Malayalam literature, is celebrated for his ability to blend tradition with modernity in his poetry. His award-winning novel ‘Roudra Sathwikam’ delves into the nuanced interplay between power and politics, individual and state, and art and authority. With over 70 accolades to his name, including the National Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Varma’s contribution to literature has been widely recognized both nationally and regionally. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended their congratulations to Varma, highlighting the pride his achievement brings to Malayalam literature and the state as a whole.