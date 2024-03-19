Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Pakistan

Lahore: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Balochistan province in Pakistan on Tuesday. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the epicenter of the earthquake was 150 kilometres Northwest of Quetta with a depth of 35 km.

The tremors were felt in Quetta, Noshki, Chagi, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Dalbadin, Pishin and some other areas of the province. It was also felt and recorded at the Pakistan-Iran border areas. There have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

Also Read: Congress to hold high-level meeting today

Pakistan has a history of more severe earthquakes. An earthquake in October 2021 in the Harnai area of Balochistan killed 40 people, injured 300 others and caused widespread damage. A strongest earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hit the Awaran, Kech region of Balochistan on September 24, 2013. More than 348 died and 21,000 houses reportedly damaged in that earthquake. It affected over 300,000 people in the Awaran and Kech districts. While two days later, another powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Awaran District and other areas killing 7 people and injuring many.