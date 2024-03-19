Mukesh Khanna refutes reports claiming that Ranveer has been signed to play Shaktimaan in the movie

The film adaptation of the superhero Shaktimaan has been in development for some time, and recently, there have been rumors circulating about who will portray the iconic character in the movie. Initially, actor Ranveer Singh’s name surfaced as a potential candidate for the role of Shaktimaan.

However, Mukesh Khanna, the actor who originally portrayed the Indian superhero in the popular 1990s DD show, has stepped forward to dismiss the reports suggesting that Ranveer has been cast as Shaktimaan. On Monday, March 18, Khanna vehemently responded to the rumors surrounding the film’s casting. Not only did he debunk the rumors, but he also questioned Ranveer’s suitability for the role, asserting that regardless of Ranveer’s star status, he is not suitable for the role of Shaktimaan.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Khanna expressed, ”For the past few months, there have been rumors circulating that Ranveer Singh will portray Shaktimaan. Everyone was upset about it, and I chose to remain silent. However, when channels started reporting that Ranveer had been cast, I had to speak out. I firmly believe that regardless of his star power, an individual with that kind of persona cannot portray Shaktimaan. I have taken a stand, and now we will see what happens.”

In addition to his Instagram post, Mukesh also uploaded a video on his YouTube channel addressing the matter. In the video, which was later removed, he stated, “I have informed the producers that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, or Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not merely a superhero; he is also a super teacher. Therefore, the actor who assumes the role must possess the quality that commands attention when he speaks. While there are many talented actors, their image may interfere with the character.”