PM Modi conducts roadshow in Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Palakkad as part of the BJP-led NDA’s campaign strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, scheduled for April 26. The roadshow, characterized by Modi standing atop a flower-adorned vehicle, commenced from Kottamaidan Anchuvilakku and proceeded to the Head Post Office in the town. Arriving via helicopter from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Modi was greeted by thousands of supporters lining the approximately one-kilometer route with flowers, garlands, and party paraphernalia.

Amid chants of ‘Modi’ and ‘Bharat mata ki jai,’ the enthusiastic crowds created a festive atmosphere along the roadshow route. Many braved the rising temperatures and gathered hours before Modi’s arrival, expressing their determination not to leave without catching a glimpse of the Prime Minister. This event follows Modi’s recent public meeting in Pathanamthitta, where he rallied support for NDA candidates in southern Kerala constituencies, asserting that the “Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala” and criticizing the ruling Left and opposition Congress-led UDF.

Modi’s visit to Palakkad marks his fifth trip to the state within three months, underscoring the BJP’s intensified efforts to expand its presence in Kerala. With an eye on increasing its vote share, the BJP aims to capitalize on its candidate’s previous performance in the 2019 general elections, where Krishnakumar C secured 21.24 percent of the total votes polled from Palakkad constituency.