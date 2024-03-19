PM Modi Congratulates Putin on Re-Election as President of Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to Vladimir Putin for his successful re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Expressing optimism for the future, PM Modi conveyed his eagerness to collaborate with President Putin to reinforce the enduring and mutually beneficial Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership shared between India and Russia. Modi emphasized the importance of nurturing this partnership in the years ahead.

Following Russia’s election commission’s declaration of what they described as “record” results securing Putin’s fifth term in office, the Kremlin portrayed the vote as a testament to Russian support for Putin’s actions, particularly in Ukraine. Despite concerns about ballot spoilers and Ukrainian attacks on border regions, Putin emerged victorious, poised to become the longest-serving Russian leader in centuries. However, the election highlighted a lack of genuine competition, with significant challengers either deceased, imprisoned, or in exile.

Putin’s firm stance against Western pressure was reiterated in his victory speech, where he pledged Moscow’s resilience against external intimidation. He emphasized Russia’s historical resistance to attempts to undermine its national identity. Putin’s victory came amidst a backdrop of political crackdowns within Russia and heightened tensions with the West. While receiving congratulations from allies like China and North Korea, Putin faced criticism from Western leaders, signaling ongoing strains in international relations.