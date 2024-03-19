PM Modi’s coimbatore roadshow pays tribute to 1998 bomb blast victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Coimbatore on Monday, amidst fervent chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ by BJP supporters. During the event, he paid homage to the 58 victims of the 1998 serial bomb blast, a poignant moment in the city’s history.

Despite initial police reluctance due to concerns about the area’s sensitivity and ongoing school exams, the Madras High Court approved the roadshow. As Modi traversed the route in a flower-adorned vehicle, supporters showered him with petals, chanting slogans and displaying enthusiasm.

This marked a significant political event for Tamil Nadu, as it witnessed a large turnout and vocal support for the BJP, with slogans like “Meendum Modi, Vendum Modi” echoing through the streets. Modi’s gesture of respect towards the blast victims underscored the solemnity of the occasion, bringing together elements of celebration and remembrance in the roadshow.