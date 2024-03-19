Police gun down 4 Maoists in encounter

Gadchiroli: Maharashtra police killed 4 Maoists in an encounter. The dead Maoists were carrying a collective bounty of Rs 36 lakh. They were killed in an encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Tuesday.

The police received information on Monday afternoon that some Maoists had entered Gadchiroli from neighbouring Telangana by crossing the Pranhita river. The Maoists were planning to carry out subversive activities amid the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

So, several teams of C-60, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, and the Central Reserve Police Force’s Quick Action team were deployed in the region to carry out search operation. Maoists fired upon a team of C-60 unit on Tuesday morning in the Kolamarka mountains near Repanpalli. The forces retaliated and in the gun battle four Maoists were killed.

Police recovered an AK-47 gun, a carbine, two country-made pistols, Naxal literature and other items. The deceased Maoists have been identified as Vargeesh, Magtu, both secretaries of different Naxal comittees, and platoon members Kursang Raju and Kudimetta Venkatesh.