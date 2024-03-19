Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with on-device generative AI support

Mumbai: Qualcomm introduced its flagship-grade chipset named ‘Snapdragon 8s Gen 3’. The new chipset is equipped with several on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new chipset is a more affordable version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that was launched in October last year.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform will be available on smartphones from companies like Honor, iQoo Redmi, Realme, and Xiaomi. The first handset to be powered with the latest chipset will be available later this month, but did not reveal any further information regarding the phone or its specifications.

The newly unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a 4nm octa-core chipset with a Prime core (Cortex-X4) clocked at 3.0GHz, four ‘performance’ cores with a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz, and three ‘efficiency’ cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The Adreno GPU onboard the chipset offers support for HDR gaming along with real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing in supported games. It will support up to 24GB of LPDDR5x memory at up to 4200MHz and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip offers support of on-device generative AI models with up to 10 billion parameters — the chip supports over 30 large language models (LLMs) and large vision models (LVMs) at launch, including Gemini Nano, Llama 2, and Baichuan-7B.

Smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be able to capture images at 200-megapixel images, and the chipset features a triple 18-bit ISP setup. The chip also supports AI-based face detection that is enabled via an always-sensing ISP via Qualcomm Sensing Hub. It also supports 4K and Quad-HD+ displays at 60Hz and 144Hz, respectively.