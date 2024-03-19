Rahul summoned by court in 2018 Shah defamation case

Days after the Jharkhand High Court rejected Rahul Gandhi’s plea to dismiss the trial court proceedings in a criminal defamation case, the MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa has ordered him to appear in person on March 27. Gandhi had sought exemption from physical appearance, but the court denied his request on March 14, reaffirming its earlier decision.

The defamation suit stems from Gandhi’s statement made during the AICC Plenary Sessions in New Delhi on March 18, 2018. In his speech, Gandhi referred to the then BJP President Amit Shah as a “murder accused,” sparking legal action against him. Despite Gandhi’s attempt to challenge the trial court’s order, the court upheld its decision, compelling him to appear in person later this month.

Gandhi’s remarks during the AICC Plenary Sessions criticized the BJP’s leadership and its acceptance of individuals with criminal allegations. The court’s insistence on Gandhi’s physical appearance underscores the gravity of the defamation allegations, signaling ongoing legal proceedings in the case.