Reports: CBFC alters Tabu’s dialogues in Crew, asks to replace the cuss words

The release of the trailer for the film “Crew” on March 17 sparked significant excitement online, particularly due to the lively chemistry between Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. However, it appears that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not entirely approve of the trailer, prompting alterations to certain objectionable dialogues in the movie.

According to reports, the CBFC has requested changes to the dialogues of Tabu’s character. In the trailer, the actress’s lines contain some profane language, which may not make it to the theatrical version for the audience.

In one instance, at the end of the trailer, Tabu’s character uses the phrase “Baith ch***ye” towards a passenger, which will now be replaced with “bhootiye”. Additionally, in another part of the trailer, Tabu uses the word “ha****ada”, which will be removed and substituted with the term “ameerzada”.

On Saturday (March 16), the first trailer of the movie provided a glimpse into the turbulent lives of three flight attendants portrayed by Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti. They work for Kohinoor Airlines, which has faced bankruptcy, leaving them uncertain about their future.

Dreaming of a lavish lifestyle, the trio stumbles upon a passenger carrying gold biscuits, which they view as a stroke of luck. However, trouble arises when customs officials become involved following a confidential tip.

In addition to the main cast, Diljeet Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma make special appearances in the film. Actor Saswata Chatterjee portrays the role of Kohinoor Airlines’ chairman.