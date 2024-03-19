SC Rejects Mosque Committee’s Plea in Mathura Janmabhoomi Dispute

The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the petition filed by the Mosque Committee concerning the Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute has garnered attention. The committee’s objection to the consolidation of 15 cases by the High Court for joint hearings was overturned by the Supreme Court. Headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the bench clarified that the jurisdiction over this matter rests solely with the High Court. Additionally, the Supreme Court granted the mosque trust the liberty to reopen the appeal if dissatisfied with the previous ruling, considering an ongoing application for the recall of the disputed order before the High Court.

The High Court’s move to consolidate the 15 cases related to the dispute aimed to streamline proceedings and save judicial time by citing their similarity in nature and evidence. However, the Hindu faction advocating for expedited hearings on all petitions, primarily focusing on ownership of the contested land, contrasts with the Muslim party’s call for prompt resolution based on their significance. They caution against rulings akin to the Kashi Vishwanath Gyanvapi Masjid dispute that could potentially strengthen Hindu claims.

Despite the reservations expressed by the Muslim side, the Supreme Court has indicated its intention to address all cases collectively. Meanwhile, a pending hearing on the Places of Worship Act in the Supreme Court adds another layer to the ongoing legal discourse. The Muslim party emphasizes that any alteration in the status quo of religious site disputes following the Ayodhya verdict would violate the law.