Simple daily practices to follow for having healthy and positive mind

Most people feel disconnected and overwhelmed as they caught in the cycle of daily life. But, as per experts, by following some simple daily practices on can overcome this issue and can improve thoughtfulness and vigilance.

Positive Points: Keep a journal where you write down ten good things about your day before sleeping. This will create a calming mindset and enhance your alertness the following day. This practice helps clear up any negativity harbored throughout the day.

Writing Tasks: Make it a habit to write down all tasks you need to accomplish during the day to avoid forgetfulness and increase awareness. This tip will help improve memory retention.

Practice Reflection: Find a quiet space, sit comfortably, and close your eyes. Sequentially go over the details of your day without judgment or analysis, simply observing events as they occurred. Aim for 5-10 minutes of reflection, avoiding excessive analysis or emotional attachment to specific events.

Reflection allows for better planning for the future, the development of a detached attitude towards life, and increased mindfulness and non-judgmental awareness.