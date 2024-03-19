Simple tips to have stronger, longer erections

Medical experts have shared some tips to follow to have stronger and longer erections.

1. Quit smoking: Smoking hardens your arteries and lessens blood flow to the penis. According to men s health Physician and Medical Sex Therapist Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan, Smoking affects every system/organ of the body including sexual functioning. Smokers are twice as likely to get erectile dysfunction as non-smokers.

2. Limit alcohol intake: Moderate to heavy drinking has long been known to cause ED.

3. Be stress free: A lot of people fail to get an erection just because they are too anxious or too nervous when the moment arrives.

4. Do some Kegels exercise: Kegels exercises are meant for exercising the muscles of your pelvic region, and can help you gain better control of your bladder as well as improve your sex life.

5. Eat healthy: Eating the right foods is essential to have a healthy sexual life. A diet filled with fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants can improve the quality of your erections by increasing the blood flow to your penis. Also, when it comes to avoiding food, most foods that are bad for your heart, are bad for your erections too because blood circulation is affected.

6. Exercise: Exercise can improve the blood flow in your body which helps your erections, and leave you feeling fresh and active. Also, it will improve your cardiovascular health, which will make your heart healthier and get it pumping more blood down there when you need it.

7. Connect mentally: To be fully aroused, you need to be emotionally connected.

8. Take help of a lubricant: According to a study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, adding a lubricant to your condom can help you last longer in bed.

9. Don’t miss foreplay: In sexual intercourse it is important to not be obsessed about penetration and indulge in activities like kissing, mutual masturbation, among others.

10. Switch off the porn: Watching porn regularly is not good for your mental as well as physical well-being. Masturbating too often can affect your ability to be aroused when the time arrives, and that can keep a healthy erection at bay.