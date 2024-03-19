Skoda unveils all-electric compact SUV, Epiq: Details

Mumbai: Skoda has unveiled its upcoming all-electric compact SUV, the Skoda Epiq. This will be company’s entry-level electric car. The production version of this electric SUV is slated for a possible introduction in 2025, with a global launch anticipated in 2026.

As per reports, this electric SUV is projected to measure around 4.1 meters in length, with a wheelbase of approximately 2,600mm. Skoda claims that the vehicle will offer a boot space of 490 litres. Collaborating with Volkswagen, Skoda will manufacture the Epiq in Pamplona, Spain.

The Skoda Epic electric SUV is expected to offer battery options ranging from 38kWh to 56kWh, providing a range of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge. It features a single motor powering the front wheels.

The Skoda Epic showcases a sleek grille, a sculpted bonnet with the Skoda logo, and distinctive T-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). It also has square wheel arches, floating roof, uniquely styled C-pillar, prominent roof rails, and large sunroof.

Skoda has stated that the Epiq, with a length of 4.1 meters, will be priced at around 25,000 Euros (approximately Rs 22.57 lakh) upon its launch in Europe.