Space tourism company plans ‘Dinner in space’ for a whopping amount

In an unprecedented endeavor, a luxury space tourism enterprise has unveiled plans to offer Michelin-starred meals in space, albeit at an astronomical price.

SpaceVIP, positioned as one of the pioneering luxury space tourism ventures, will afford individuals the extraordinary opportunity to dine in space, indulging in cuisine crafted by Michelin-starred Danish chef Rasmus Munk.

During the mission, six intrepid explorers will etch their names in history by savoring what is billed as the “meal of a lifetime” above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere, following a six-hour voyage. The ticket price for this exclusive experience will be a staggering $495,000.

All proceeds from this mission will be directed to the Space Prize Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing gender equity in the fields of science and technology.

“This marks the inaugural expedition in a collaborative series with renowned artists, conceived to leverage space travel’s transformative potential to elevate human consciousness and foster universal space literacy,” remarked Roman Chiporukha, founder of SpaceVIP, in an interview with The New York Post.

The meal will be served aboard Space Perspective’s groundbreaking Spaceship Neptune, the world’s first carbon-neutral spacecraft, during a mission slated for launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in late 2025.

Spaceship Neptune, a pressurized capsule propelled by a SpaceBalloon, will host the culinary experience curated by the esteemed chef.

“Space Perspective is democratizing the space experience like never before,” stated Jane Poynter, founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective. “With our unparalleled spaceflights, we are enabling what can be a truly transformative moment for individuals—a profound paradigm shift in how humans perceive the world and their place within it.”

Even at altitudes exceeding 100,000 feet, travelers aboard Spaceship Neptune will have access to Wi-Fi and the ability to livestream their space voyage, as well as connect with loved ones back on Earth, making this an unparalleled venture into the cosmos.