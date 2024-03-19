Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday. Indian equity indices shed more than 1% each during the trading session, ahead of key interest rate announcement by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

BSE Sensex, opened lower at 72,462.94, mostly traded lower between a high of 72,490.09 and a low of 71,933.35. At close, Sensex was down 736.37 points, or 1.01%, at 72,012.05. NSE Nifty had also opened lower at 21,946.45, traded between a high of 21,978.30 and a low of 21,793.10 during intraday trades. At close, Nifty was down 238.25 points, or 1.08%, at 21,817.45.

Top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were TCS, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle India, BPCL, Cipla, Britannia and HCLTech.

The broader market also ended lower, with the BSE MidCap index closing down 1.36%, and the BSE SmallCap index down 1.04%.

All the sector indices were ended lower too, with the IT, Pharma and FMCG indices leading the charts in terms of losses. The IT index closed down 2.90%, and the Pharma index closed down 2.17%, followed by the FMCG index, down 2.16%. Media index closed down 2.45%. The Heathcare index closed down 1.86%, and the Oil & gas index was down 1.69%.

Among other indices, the Bank index closed down 041%, Auto index closed 0.45% down, Realty index closed down 0.58%, while Financial Services closed down 012%.