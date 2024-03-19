Study: Passive smoking exposure nearly doubles stroke risk

In a recent research article published in eClinicalMedicine, scientists investigated the intricate correlation between smoking behaviors and the probability of experiencing a stroke. This thorough examination provided insights into how various aspects of smoking habits influenced the likelihood of stroke occurrence.

The study disclosed that current smokers faced a notably heightened risk of suffering from a stroke compared to individuals who had never smoked. This risk was particularly pronounced for ischaemic strokes, which occur when blood flow to the brain is obstructed. Researchers from St John’s Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru collaborated on this international study.

Different smoking habits were found to have varying impacts on stroke risk. Both filtered and non-filtered cigarette consumption were associated with increased stroke risk. Furthermore, exposure to environmental tobacco smoke (ETS) for over 10 hours per week was identified as a significant risk factor, nearly doubling the chances of experiencing a stroke, particularly ischaemic and intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH) strokes, which result from bleeding within the brain due to a ruptured blood vessel.

The study underscored that among individuals under 50 years old who smoked heavily (more than 20 cigarettes per day), the risk of stroke more than doubled, surpassing the increase observed in participants aged 70 and older. Moreover, for those aged 50-59, there was an eightfold increase in the risk of large vessel stroke, which affects major blood vessels supplying the brain.