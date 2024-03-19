Study: Writing by hand, not typing, linked to better learning and memory

A recent investigation has uncovered that manual writing with a pen, as opposed to typing, enhances learning and memory capabilities in individuals. Researchers arrived at this determination by contrasting two groups: one group engaged in typing, while the other group wrote manually.

Manual writing was observed to elicit patterns of electrical activity that have been correlated with the formation of memories.

This latest study supplements prior research indicating that handwritten tasks improve spelling proficiency and memory retention. Ramesh Balasubramaniam, a neuroscientist affiliated with the University of California, asserts, “There exists a fundamental distinction in brain organization between handwriting and typing.”

Psychologists Audrey van der Meer and Ruud van der Weel, hailing from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, orchestrated an experiment involving college students. Participants were assigned to either type or handwrite words displayed on a computer screen using a digital pen while wearing caps outfitted with sensors to monitor brain activity.

Upon scrutinizing the electrical brain activity, the researchers honed in on the frequency of brainwaves, indicative of synchronized activity across various brain regions. They discovered that manual writing stimulated heightened activity not only in regions associated with motor function but also in areas linked to the processes of learning and memory. This suggests the involvement of distinct cognitive mechanisms during manual writing.