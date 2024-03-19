Thalapathy Vijay’s vehicle damaged during massive fan gathering in Kerala

Thalapathy Vijay made a much-anticipated return to Thiruvananthapuram to film his upcoming movie “Greatest of All Time” (GOAT), marking his first visit to Kerala in 14 years since his last film, Kaavalan, in 2011. His arrival drew a massive gathering of fans at the airport and stadium, eager to welcome the acclaimed actor.

However, amidst the excitement, fans reportedly damaged the car in which Vijay arrived, leaving it with shattered windows and dented bodywork. Despite this incident, Vijay is scheduled to shoot for “GOAT” for over a week, with the movie’s production relocating from Sri Lanka to Thiruvananthapuram. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, “GOAT” is generating significant attention as it may potentially be Vijay’s final film before venturing into politics. The science fiction movie features Vijay in dual roles alongside a star-studded cast and boasts music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen, all under the banner of AGS Entertainment.